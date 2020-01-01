Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows
Stronger, lighter, safer and much more economical than before. This new Hyundai Elantra is something else. This 2019 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Prince Albert.
Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this new 2019 Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This sedan has 41071 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine.
Our Elantra's trim level is Preferred AT. Upgrade to the Preferred trim of the Elantra and get treated to a host of features including heated side mirrors, a 6 speaker stereo with a 7 inch touch screen, Android and Apple smartphone connectivity, Bluetooth, heated front bucket seats, a heated steering wheel, cruise control, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, front and rear cup holders, power door locks, blind spot detection, lane change assist, rear collision warning, a rear view camera and much more.
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Remote power door locks
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- External temperature display
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
- Cruise controls on steering wheel
- Metal-look center console trim
- Instrumentation: Low fuel level
- Variable intermittent front wipers
- Center Console: Full with covered storage
- Overhead console: Mini with storage
- Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
- Cupholders: Front and rear
- Headlights off auto delay
- Clock: In-dash
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Tachometer
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- Audio controls on steering wheel
- Window grid antenna
- Total Number of Speakers: 6
- Exterior
- Daytime Running Lights
- Dusk sensing headlights
- Steel spare wheel rim
- Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
- Tires: Prefix: P
- Type of tires: AS
- Tires: Speed Rating: H
- Tires: Profile: 55
- Safety
- Stability Control
- Side Airbag
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- 4-wheel ABS brakes
- Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
- Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
- Comfort
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Cargo Area Light
- Interior air filtration
- Manual front air conditioning
- Powertrain
- Trim
- Cloth Seat Upholstery
- Body-coloured bumpers
- Black grille w/chrome accents
- Security
- Suspension
- Torsion beam rear suspension
- Suspension class: Regular
- Coil front spring
- Independent front suspension classification
- Coil rear spring
- Front Independent Suspension
- Front suspension stabilizer bar
- Strut front suspension
- Semi-independent rear suspension
- Windows
- Seating
- Additional Features
- 4 door
- Rear View Camera
- Front Reading Lights
- Transmission hill holder
- Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
- Front Ventilated disc brakes
- Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
- Metal-look dash trim
- Power remote driver mirror adjustment
- Heated driver mirror
- Heated passenger mirror
- Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
- Bucket front seats
- Fold forward seatback rear seats
- Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
- Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
- Regular front stabilizer bar
- Two 12V DC power outlets
- Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
- Seatback storage: 1
- Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Digital Audio Input
- Braking Assist
- Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Wheel Diameter: 16
- Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
- Wheel Width: 6.5
- Rear door type: Trunk
- Metal-look door trim
- Mechanical remote trunk release
- 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
- Speed-proportional electric power steering
- Audio system memory card slot
- Turn signal in mirrors
- Driver knee airbags
- Video Monitor Location: Front
- Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Silver aluminum rims
- Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
- Diameter of tires: 16.0"
- Front Hip Room: 1,356 mm
- Tires: Width: 205 mm
- Rear Head Room: 947 mm
- Fuel Consumption: City: 8.3 L/100 km
- Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.4 L/100 km
- Overall height: 1,435 mm
- Front Leg Room: 1,073 mm
- Fuel Capacity: 53 L
- Overall Width: 1,800 mm
- Rear Shoulder Room: 1,405 mm
- Front Shoulder Room: 1,427 mm
- Overall Length: 4,620 mm
- Front Head Room: 985 mm
- Gross vehicle weight: 1,780 kg
- Rear Hip Room: 1,318 mm
- Leather/piano black shift knob trim
- Manual child safety locks
- Curb weight: 1,290 kg
- Max cargo capacity: 407 L
- Rear Leg Room: 906 mm
- Rear Collision Warning
- Halogen projector beam headlights
- 1 USB port
- Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring
