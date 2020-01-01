Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows



Stronger, lighter, safer and much more economical than before. This new Hyundai Elantra is something else. This 2019 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Prince Albert.



Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this new 2019 Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This sedan has 41071 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine.



Our Elantra's trim level is Preferred AT. Upgrade to the Preferred trim of the Elantra and get treated to a host of features including heated side mirrors, a 6 speaker stereo with a 7 inch touch screen, Android and Apple smartphone connectivity, Bluetooth, heated front bucket seats, a heated steering wheel, cruise control, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, front and rear cup holders, power door locks, blind spot detection, lane change assist, rear collision warning, a rear view camera and much more.



Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Metal-look center console trim

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Clock: In-dash Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

Audio controls on steering wheel

Window grid antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Dusk sensing headlights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Heated Steering Wheel

Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Manual front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers

Black grille w/chrome accents Security Anti-theft alarm system Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Coil rear spring

Front Independent Suspension

Front suspension stabilizer bar

Strut front suspension

Semi-independent rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Light Seating Split rear bench

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Front Reading Lights

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Seatback storage: 1

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

Braking Assist

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheel Diameter: 16

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Wheel Width: 6.5

Rear door type: Trunk

Metal-look door trim

Mechanical remote trunk release

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Audio system memory card slot

Turn signal in mirrors

Driver knee airbags

Video Monitor Location: Front

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Silver aluminum rims

Wheelbase: 2,700 mm

Diameter of tires: 16.0"

Front Hip Room: 1,356 mm

Tires: Width: 205 mm

Rear Head Room: 947 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 8.3 L/100 km

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.4 L/100 km

Overall height: 1,435 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,073 mm

Fuel Capacity: 53 L

Overall Width: 1,800 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,405 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,427 mm

Overall Length: 4,620 mm

Front Head Room: 985 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 1,780 kg

Rear Hip Room: 1,318 mm

Leather/piano black shift knob trim

Manual child safety locks

Curb weight: 1,290 kg

Max cargo capacity: 407 L

Rear Leg Room: 906 mm

Rear Collision Warning

Halogen projector beam headlights

1 USB port

Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring

