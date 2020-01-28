Low Mileage, Driver Assistance, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, N Line Exclusive Styling!



European design and factory tuned performance make this Elantra GT a real performer on the street. This 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Prince Albert.



This 2019 Elantra GT is the latest member to join the Hyundai Elantra family. This sporty hatchback was designed in Europe and fine-tuned on the infamous Nürburgring race circuit in Germany. Experience precise and responsive handling for a rewarding drive on your daily commute, weekend adventures, and everything else in between.This low mileage hatchback has just 19,480 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.6L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine.



Our Elantra GT's trim level is N Ultimate. This N Line Ultimate Elantra GT adds more than an automatic transmission with premium luxury features like navigation, air cooled front seats, and an Infinity premium audio system. This GT Elantra also comes with a driver assistance suite complete with forward collision mitigation and warning with pedestrian detection, adaptive stop and go cruise, lane keep assist, high beam assist, and driver attention warning. With a sporty drivetrain complete with throaty dual exhaust tips, N Line exclusive bumpers, a panoramic sunroof, N Line exclusive heated leather sport seats, and N Line exclusive heated leather steering wheel it feels as comfortable as it does peppy. Your infotainment system is complete with an 8 inch touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, SiriusXM, and Bluetooth. Other features include proximity keyless entry, LED lighting, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, and dual zone automatic climate control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Driver Assistance, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, N Line Exclusive Styling, Unique N Line Seats, N Line Steering Wheel.



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $183.07 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $595 Administration Fee included / Total cost of borrowing $6128 / Total Obligation of $33318 ). See dealer for details.



Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats

Leather Seats

COOLED FRONT SEATS

COOLED SEATS

LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY

Split rear bench Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

Audio controls on steering wheel

AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Total Number of Speakers: 7

Apple CarPlay Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Dusk sensing headlights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control

External temperature display

Universal remote transmitter

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Clock: In-dash Comfort Heated Steering Wheel

Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Ambient Lighting

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension

Suspension class: Sport Security Anti-theft alarm system Trim Body-coloured bumpers

Leather/metal-look shift knob trim

Black grille w/chrome accents Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door

Premium Audio

Navigation

Rear View Camera

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Seatback storage: 1

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

Braking Assist

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Leather steering wheel trim

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Front sport seat

Wheel Width: 7.5

Surround Audio

Metal-look door trim

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Rear area cargo cover: Rigid

Rear spoiler: Lip

Audio system memory card slot

Wheel Diameter: 18

Intercooled Turbo

Turn signal in mirrors

Express open/close glass sunroof

Driver knee airbags

Navigation system with voice activation

Video Monitor Location: Front

Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel

Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Infinity

Tires: Profile: 40

Metal-look/piano black dash trim

Window grid and roof mount antenna

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Silver aluminum rims

Metal-look/piano black center console trim

Diameter of tires: 18.0"

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.4 L/100 km

Tires: Width: 225 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Fuel Consumption: City: 9.7 L/100 km

Rear Head Room: 997 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,073 mm

Fuel Capacity: 53 L

Wheelbase: 2,650 mm

Overall Length: 4,340 mm

Front Head Room: 994 mm

Overall height: 1,465 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,427 mm

Overall Width: 1,795 mm

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

Rear Leg Room: 883 mm

Selective service internet access

Gross vehicle weight: 1,850 kg

Manual child safety locks

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,406 mm

Max cargo capacity: 1,560 L

Proximity remote trunk release

Driver Assistance

Hands Free Power Liftgate

Lane Departure Warning: Active

Curb weight: 1,391 kg

Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate

Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry

2 USB ports

LED low/high beam projector beam headlights

Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring

BlueLink

Forward Collision Mitigation : Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with Pedestrian Detection

Remote Engine Start -Smart Device

N Line Exclusive Styling

Unique N Line Seats

N Line Steering Wheel

Andoid Auto

