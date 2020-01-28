Low Mileage, Driver Assistance, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, N Line Exclusive Styling!
European design and factory tuned performance make this Elantra GT a real performer on the street. This 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Prince Albert.
This 2019 Elantra GT is the latest member to join the Hyundai Elantra family. This sporty hatchback was designed in Europe and fine-tuned on the infamous Nürburgring race circuit in Germany. Experience precise and responsive handling for a rewarding drive on your daily commute, weekend adventures, and everything else in between.This low mileage hatchback has just 19,480 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.6L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine.
Our Elantra GT's trim level is N Ultimate. This N Line Ultimate Elantra GT adds more than an automatic transmission with premium luxury features like navigation, air cooled front seats, and an Infinity premium audio system. This GT Elantra also comes with a driver assistance suite complete with forward collision mitigation and warning with pedestrian detection, adaptive stop and go cruise, lane keep assist, high beam assist, and driver attention warning. With a sporty drivetrain complete with throaty dual exhaust tips, N Line exclusive bumpers, a panoramic sunroof, N Line exclusive heated leather sport seats, and N Line exclusive heated leather steering wheel it feels as comfortable as it does peppy. Your infotainment system is complete with an 8 inch touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, SiriusXM, and Bluetooth. Other features include proximity keyless entry, LED lighting, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, and dual zone automatic climate control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Driver Assistance, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, N Line Exclusive Styling, Unique N Line Seats, N Line Steering Wheel.
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Remote power door locks
- Seating
-
- Heated Seats
- Leather Seats
- COOLED FRONT SEATS
- COOLED SEATS
- LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
- Split rear bench
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- Audio controls on steering wheel
- AM/FM/Satellite Radio
- Total Number of Speakers: 7
- Apple CarPlay
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Dusk sensing headlights
- Steel spare wheel rim
- Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
- Tires: Prefix: P
- Type of tires: AS
- Tires: Speed Rating: H
- Safety
-
- Stability Control
- Side Airbag
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- 4-wheel ABS brakes
- Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
- Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
- Convenience
-
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- External temperature display
- Universal remote transmitter
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
- Cruise controls on steering wheel
- Instrumentation: Low fuel level
- Variable intermittent front wipers
- Center Console: Full with covered storage
- Overhead console: Mini with storage
- Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
- Cupholders: Front and rear
- Headlights off auto delay
- Clock: In-dash
- Comfort
-
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Cargo Area Light
- Interior air filtration
- Ambient Lighting
- Automatic front air conditioning
- Dual front air conditioning zones
- Powertrain
-
- Suspension
-
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Coil front spring
- Independent front suspension classification
- Four-wheel Independent Suspension
- Coil rear spring
- Multi-link rear suspension
- Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
- Strut front suspension
- Suspension class: Sport
- Security
-
- Trim
-
- Body-coloured bumpers
- Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
- Black grille w/chrome accents
- Windows
-
- Additional Features
-
- 4 door
- Premium Audio
- Navigation
- Rear View Camera
- Transmission hill holder
- Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
- Front Ventilated disc brakes
- Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
- Power remote driver mirror adjustment
- Heated driver mirror
- Heated passenger mirror
- Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
- Front and rear reading lights
- Fold forward seatback rear seats
- Rear seats center armrest
- Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
- Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
- Regular front stabilizer bar
- Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
- Two 12V DC power outlets
- Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
- Cargo tie downs
- Seatback storage: 1
- Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Rear door type: Liftgate
- Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Digital Audio Input
- Braking Assist
- Remote activated exterior entry lights
- Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Leather steering wheel trim
- Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
- Front sport seat
- Wheel Width: 7.5
- Surround Audio
- Metal-look door trim
- 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
- Speed-proportional electric power steering
- Electrochromatic rearview mirror
- Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
- Rear spoiler: Lip
- Audio system memory card slot
- Wheel Diameter: 18
- Intercooled Turbo
- Turn signal in mirrors
- Express open/close glass sunroof
- Driver knee airbags
- Navigation system with voice activation
- Video Monitor Location: Front
- Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
- Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Infinity
- Tires: Profile: 40
- Metal-look/piano black dash trim
- Window grid and roof mount antenna
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Silver aluminum rims
- Metal-look/piano black center console trim
- Diameter of tires: 18.0"
- Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.4 L/100 km
- Tires: Width: 225 mm
- SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
- Fuel Consumption: City: 9.7 L/100 km
- Rear Head Room: 997 mm
- Front Leg Room: 1,073 mm
- Fuel Capacity: 53 L
- Wheelbase: 2,650 mm
- Overall Length: 4,340 mm
- Front Head Room: 994 mm
- Overall height: 1,465 mm
- Front Shoulder Room: 1,427 mm
- Overall Width: 1,795 mm
- HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
- Rear Leg Room: 883 mm
- Selective service internet access
- Gross vehicle weight: 1,850 kg
- Manual child safety locks
- Rear Shoulder Room: 1,406 mm
- Max cargo capacity: 1,560 L
- Proximity remote trunk release
- Driver Assistance
- Hands Free Power Liftgate
- Lane Departure Warning: Active
- Curb weight: 1,391 kg
- Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
- Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
- 2 USB ports
- LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
- Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring
- BlueLink
- Forward Collision Mitigation : Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with Pedestrian Detection
- Remote Engine Start -Smart Device
- N Line Exclusive Styling
- Unique N Line Seats
- N Line Steering Wheel
- Andoid Auto
