Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Active Blind Spot Assist, BlueLink, Bluetooth, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Assist
New technology, new features, and a new look highlight the excellent value of this all-new 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe. This 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe is for sale today in Prince Albert.
The all-new Hyundai Santa Fe is about helping your drive become a safer drive, and it starts with the SuperStructure at its core. This frame is engineered with Advanced High Strength Steel for superior rigidity and strength to provide added protection in the event you cannot avoid a collision from happening. But beyond the strong foundation you are surrounded by a suite of available driver assistance technologies actively scanning your surroundings to help keep you safe on your journeys. Theyve been developed to help alert you to, and even avoid, unexpected dangers on the road and include the worlds first Safe Exit Assist technology. Discover an SUV that helps you protect not only you and your passengers, but also the people around you. This SUV has 58,317 kms. It's lagoon in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Santa Fe's trim level is 2.4L Preferred AWD. This Santa Fe Preferred has all the driver assistance and safety features you could need with active blind spot and rear cross traffic assistance, easy exit seats, parking distance assist, BlueLink remote activation, dual zone automatic climate control, proximity key entry. Other features include forward collision mitigation with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane keep assist, driver attention assistance, automatic high beams, a 7 inch touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats and steering wheel, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps, LED accent lighting, drive mode select, aluminum wheels, and fog lights.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.lakelandhyundaipa.com/financing/application.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $192.47 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $595 Administration Fee included / Total cost of borrowing $6443 / Total Obligation of $35029 ). See dealer for details.
Check out our Pre-Owned Plus inventory! Each pre-owned plus vehicle comes with 2 sets of keys, $50 fuel card, remote start and some include Lifetime Powertrain Coverage. Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Prince Albert. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 60
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Adaptive Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Chrome Grille
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Engine Immobilizer
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
4 door
Rear View Camera
Front Reading Lights
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Wheel Width: 7.5
Four 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Permanent locking hubs
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Simulated wood dash trim
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Clock: In-radio display
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Overall Width: 1,890 mm
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.7 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 66 L
Rear Head Room: 996 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.2 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,120 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Rear Hip Room: 1,430 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,501 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,460 mm
Overall Length: 4,770 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,480 mm
Wheelbase: 2,766 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Rear Leg Room: 1,039 mm
Curb weight: 1,790 kg
Power child safety locks
Leather/piano black shift knob trim
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Overall height: 1,679 mm
Front Head Room: 1,047 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,019 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,210 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Rear Collision Mitigation
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry