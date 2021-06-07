2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

$30,591 + taxes & licensing 6 0 , 8 5 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7282235

7282235 Stock #: 21-215A

21-215A VIN: 5NMS3CAA6KH038215

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Twilight

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21-215A

Mileage 60,856 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Split rear bench Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Android Auto Apple CarPlay Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Chrome Grille Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Front Reading Lights Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Wheel Width: 7.5 Four 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Simulated wood dash trim Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Overall Width: 1,890 mm Tires: Width: 235 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Capacity: 66 L Rear Head Room: 996 mm Front Leg Room: 1,120 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Fuel Consumption: City: 12.3 L/100 km Rear Hip Room: 1,430 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,501 mm Front Hip Room: 1,460 mm Overall Length: 4,770 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,250 kg Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.8 L/100 km Rear Shoulder Room: 1,480 mm Wheelbase: 2,766 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Rear Leg Room: 1,039 mm Power child safety locks Leather/piano black shift knob trim Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Curb weight: 1,843 kg Overall height: 1,679 mm Front Head Room: 1,047 mm Max cargo capacity: 2,019 L Lane Keep Assist Lane Departure Warning: Active Rear Collision Mitigation Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights Rear reverse sensing system 4 USB ports Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring BlueLink Active Blind Spot Assist Forward Collision Mitigation : Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) Forward Collision Assist Remote Engine Start : Remote Engine Start - Smart device only

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.