2019 Hyundai Tucson

VIN: KM8J3CAL2KU881345

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour AQUA BLUE

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 13,726 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS COOLED SEATS LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 8 Android Auto Apple CarPlay Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 45 Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Leather shift knob trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Additional Features 4 door Navigation Rear View Camera Touch Screen Front Reading Lights Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Wheel Width: 7.5 Surround Audio Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Wheel Diameter: 19 Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Electric power steering Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Infinity Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Tires: Width: 245 mm Fuel Capacity: 62 L Rear Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Fuel Consumption: City: 11.0 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.1 L/100 km Overall Width: 1,850 mm Diameter of tires: 19.0" Blind Spot Detection Overall height: 1,650 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,384 mm Leatherette dash trim Overall Length: 4,480 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,450 mm Front Head Room: 963 mm Wheelbase: 2,670 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,200 kg Front Leg Room: 1,129 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Rear Leg Room: 970 mm Rear Head Room: 969 mm Front Hip Room: 1,413 mm Selective service internet access Curb weight: 1,612 kg Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Proximity remote trunk release Hands Free Power Liftgate Safety Package Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Lane Departure Warning: Active Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Front exterior parking camera Left exterior parking camera Right exterior parking camera 1 USB port LED low/high beam projector beam headlights Rear Park Assist rear reverse sensing system Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring BlueLink Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Forward Collision Mitigation : Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with Pedestrian Detection Max Cargo Capacity : 1,754 L Remote Engine Start : Remote Engine Start - Smart device only Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

