2019 Nissan Kicks

34,308 KM

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

306-765-2200

Location

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

34,308KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8457798
  • Stock #: 22W140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 34,308 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/98

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

