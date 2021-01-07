Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 1500

35,314 KM

Details Description Features

$44,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,990

+ taxes & licensing

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

306-765-2200

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Rebel

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

Rebel

Location

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

306-765-2200

Contact Seller

$44,990

+ taxes & licensing

35,314KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6529104
  • Stock #: L086A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Dark Ruby Red/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 35,314 KM

Vehicle Description

Rebel 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Lower Two Tone Paint
Keyless Start
Rear wheelhouse liners
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Spray-in bedliner
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
WiFi Hotspot
3.92 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
124-LITRE (27.4-GALLON) FUEL TANK
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/8.4" DISPLAY
DARK RUBY RED/BLACK VINYL/CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Black Dual Exhaust Tips HEMI Badge 220 Amp Alternator 98-Litre (21.6-Gallon) Fuel Tank (STD)
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Rebel Instrument Cluster Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Vinyl Door Trim Panel Body Colour Door Handles Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamp...
LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Integrated Centre Stack Radio Power Adjustable Pedals Universal Garage Door Opener Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel 8.4" Touchscreen Door Trim Panel Foam ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

2011 Chevrolet Silve...
 146,866 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 34,003 KM
$49,899 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 ST
 204,189 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

Call Dealer

306-765-XXXX

(click to show)

306-765-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory