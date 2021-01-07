Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Vinyl Seats Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Lower Two Tone Paint Keyless Start Rear wheelhouse liners TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Spray-in bedliner Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection BRIGHT WHITE WiFi Hotspot 3.92 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) 124-LITRE (27.4-GALLON) FUEL TANK GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD) RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/8.4" DISPLAY DARK RUBY RED/BLACK VINYL/CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Black Dual Exhaust Tips HEMI Badge 220 Amp Alternator 98-Litre (21.6-Gallon) Fuel Tank (STD) Requires Subscription QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Rebel Instrument Cluster Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Vinyl Door Trim Panel Body Colour Door Handles Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamp... LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Integrated Centre Stack Radio Power Adjustable Pedals Universal Garage Door Opener Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel 8.4" Touchscreen Door Trim Panel Foam ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.