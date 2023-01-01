Menu
Account
Sign In
4X4 TUNDRA DBL CAB SR 5.7L

2019 Toyota Tundra

64,890 KM

Details Description Features

$499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Toyota Tundra

SR5 Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Tundra

SR5 Plus

Location

Prince Albert Toyota

3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3

306-764-6437

Contact Seller

$499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
64,890KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour 08T6
  • Interior Colour LF20
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,890 KM

Vehicle Description

4X4 TUNDRA DBL CAB SR 5.7L

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Prince Albert Toyota

Used 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone Hybrid for sale in Prince Albert, SK
2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone Hybrid 17,141 KM $84,494 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Tundra Platinum for sale in Prince Albert, SK
2022 Toyota Tundra Platinum 26,598 KM $78,494 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Tundra Limited for sale in Prince Albert, SK
2023 Toyota Tundra Limited 6,612 KM $78,494 + tax & lic

Email Prince Albert Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Prince Albert Toyota

Prince Albert Toyota

3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3

Call Dealer

306-764-XXXX

(click to show)

306-764-6437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$499

+ taxes & licensing

Prince Albert Toyota

306-764-6437

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Tundra