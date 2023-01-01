Menu
2019 Volkswagen Atlas

30,200 KM

Details Description Features

$48,995

+ tax & licensing
$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

Rally Motor Group

306-922-6363

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6 FSI Execline

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6 FSI Execline

Location

Rally Motor Group

235 38 Street East, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A5

306-922-6363

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

30,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10272225
  • Stock #: COS31
  • VIN: 1V2NR2CA4KC523906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,200 KM

Vehicle Description

3.6 V6, 5000LBS towing capacity, heated and cooled leather front seats, heated leather rear seats, heated steering wheel,7 passenger, power liftgate, adaptive cruise, blind spot with rear traffic alert, fender audio with sub woofer, power folding mirrors, self parking, factory remote start, digital dash, 8" infotainment system

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Rally Motor Group

Rally Motor Group

Rally Pre-Owned Super Center

235 38 Street East, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A5

306-922-6363

