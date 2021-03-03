2020 Cadillac Escalade

Navigation System

Back-Up Camera

Adjustable Pedals

Heads-Up Display

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Power Folding Mirrors

Lane Departure Warning

Keyless Start

Active suspension

HD Radio

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Sun/Moonroof

Blind Spot Monitor

WiFi Hotspot

Cross-Traffic Alert

Hands-Free Liftgate

Automatic Parking

Lane Keeping Assist

Smart Device Integration

Generic Sun/Moonroof

Driver Restriction Features

Black Raven

ENGINE 6.2L V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION (SIDI) AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313.2 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [621 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD)

TRANSMISSION 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC electronically controlled with overdrive tow/haul mode and tap up/tap down shifting (STD)

REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO

LPO WHEEL LOCKS SET OF 4

LUXURY PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment

JET BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES with mini perforated inserts

Requires Subscription

SEATS SECOND ROW BUCKET POWER CONFIGURABLE (STD)

LPO 22" (55.9 CM) 6-SPOKE ALLOY WHEELS WITH HIGH-GLOSS BLACK FINISH (includes Black lug nuts and locks) (Includes (SFE) wheel locks LPO.)

CADILLAC USER EXPERIENCE WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION AM/FM stereo with 8" diagonal colour information display featuring touch response haptic feedback gesture recognition Enhanced Voice Recognition Phone Integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto...

SEATS FRONT BUCKET with leather seating surfaces driver and front passenger 12-way power seat adjusters including 4-way power lumbar control independently heated driver and front passenger seat cushions and seatbacks (three settings) and 2-positio...

LICENSE PLATE BRACKET FRONT BLACK