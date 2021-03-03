Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Cadillac Escalade

23,099 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

306-765-2200

Contact Seller
2020 Cadillac Escalade

2020 Cadillac Escalade

LUXURY

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Cadillac Escalade

LUXURY

Location

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

306-765-2200

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

23,099KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6629069
  • Stock #: 21W049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Raven
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 23,099 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD 4dr Luxury, 10-Speed Automatic, Gas 6.2L/376

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Running Boards/Side Steps
Air Suspension
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Active suspension
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Black Raven
ENGINE 6.2L V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION (SIDI) AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313.2 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [621 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC electronically controlled with overdrive tow/haul mode and tap up/tap down shifting (STD)
REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO
LPO WHEEL LOCKS SET OF 4
LUXURY PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
JET BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES with mini perforated inserts
Requires Subscription
SEATS SECOND ROW BUCKET POWER CONFIGURABLE (STD)
LPO 22" (55.9 CM) 6-SPOKE ALLOY WHEELS WITH HIGH-GLOSS BLACK FINISH (includes Black lug nuts and locks) (Includes (SFE) wheel locks LPO.)
CADILLAC USER EXPERIENCE WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION AM/FM stereo with 8" diagonal colour information display featuring touch response haptic feedback gesture recognition Enhanced Voice Recognition Phone Integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto...
SEATS FRONT BUCKET with leather seating surfaces driver and front passenger 12-way power seat adjusters including 4-way power lumbar control independently heated driver and front passenger seat cushions and seatbacks (three settings) and 2-positio...
LICENSE PLATE BRACKET FRONT BLACK
WHEELS 22" (55.9 CM) STEEL INTERIM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 14,955 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Honda Ridgeline...
 29,323 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Equin...
 213,844 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

Call Dealer

306-765-XXXX

(click to show)

306-765-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory