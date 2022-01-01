Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Edge

15,818 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

306-765-2200

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Edge

2020 Ford Edge

ST

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Edge

ST

Location

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

306-765-2200

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

15,818KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8085979
  • Stock #: 22W018

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 15,818 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2020 Ford Edge ST while we still have it in stock!* This Ford Edge is a Bargain with These Options *Wheels: 20" Bright-Machined Aluminum -inc: high gloss black-painted pockets, w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Tires: P245/50R20 AS BSW, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8" LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, pinch-to-zoom capability included when equipped w/available voice-activated touchscreen navigation system, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and 2 smart-charging multimedia USB ports, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Ford Edge come see us at Mann-Northway Auto Source, 500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

2020 Honda Civic Sed...
 13,627 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Limite...
 26,229 KM
$83,498 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Gladiator ...
 42,737 KM
$65,489 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

Call Dealer

306-765-XXXX

(click to show)

306-765-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory