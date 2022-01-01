+ taxes & licensing
500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3
Check out this 2020 Ford Edge ST while we still have it in stock!* This Ford Edge is a Bargain with These Options *Wheels: 20" Bright-Machined Aluminum -inc: high gloss black-painted pockets, w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Tires: P245/50R20 AS BSW, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8" LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, pinch-to-zoom capability included when equipped w/available voice-activated touchscreen navigation system, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and 2 smart-charging multimedia USB ports, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Ford Edge come see us at Mann-Northway Auto Source, 500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3. Just minutes away!
