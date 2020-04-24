3434 2 Ave W, Prince Albert, SK S6V 5G2
306-764-3325
Low Mileage, STX Package, Cruise Control, FordPass Connect 4G WIFI, SYNC, 20 inch Aluminum Wheels!
For a truck that simply does more, and looks better doing it, the 2020 Ford F-150 is an obvious choice. This 2020 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Prince Albert.
Historically the Ford F-150 has been the best at what it does, and once again it holds that title all to itself. While its main attraction is its versatility and usability, while also having the highest capacity for towing and hauling in its class, there are moments where this F-150 is downright luxurious and infinitely more comfortable than any other vehicle out there, giving you the ease of seemingly limitless power and the ride height to tackle almost every off road track out there.This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 289 kms. It's agate black in colour. It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-150's trim level is XL. This entry level F-150 was built to get the job done with a rear step bumper, convex spotter mirrors, automatic highbeams, easy clean vinyl and rubber floors, pre collision safety and emergency braking, and all the towing equipment you need to get started. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Stx Package, Cruise Control, Fordpass Connect 4g Wifi, Sync, 20 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Tailgate Step, Reverse Sensing System.
