2020 GMC Sierra 1500

41,020 KM

Details Description Features

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

306-765-2200

ELEVATION

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Location

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

41,020KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 22W146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 41,020 KM

Vehicle Description

8-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Mirror(s)
Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

