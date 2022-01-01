+ taxes & licensing
500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3
Come see this 2020 Honda Civic Sedan Sport before it's too late!*This Honda Civic Sedan Is Competitively Priced with These Options *Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 18" Dark Aluminum-Alloy, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P235/40R18 91W AS, Systems Monitor, Synthetic Leather/Fabric Combi Seating Surfaces.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Honda Civic Sedan come see us at Mann-Northway Auto Source, 500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3. Just minutes away!
