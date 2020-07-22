Menu
2020 Hyundai KONA

12,293 KM

Details Description Features

$27,490

+ tax & licensing
$27,490

+ taxes & licensing

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

306-765-2200

2020 Hyundai KONA

2020 Hyundai KONA

Luxury | No Accidents, Sunroof.

2020 Hyundai KONA

Luxury | No Accidents, Sunroof.

Location

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

306-765-2200

$27,490

+ taxes & licensing

12,293KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5535918
  Stock #: 20W080
  VIN: KM8K6CAA1LU538456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chalk White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 12,293 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!White 2020 Hyundai Kona AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 147hpFresh oil change, 150 point inspected, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather Seat Trim, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Tilt steering wheel.Certification Program Details: This vehicle has undergone a thorough 150 Point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection by GM technicians and is certified as passing certified unit.Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance! **Please note, we do NOT do business with wholesalers or exporters.**Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

