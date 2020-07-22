+ taxes & licensing
500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3
CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!Black 2020 Hyundai Kona AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 147hpFresh oil change, 150 point inspected, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather Seat Trim, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Tilt steering wheel.Certification Program Details: This vehicle has undergone a thorough 150 Point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection by GM technicians and is certified as passing certified unit.Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance! **Please note, we do NOT do business with wholesalers or exporters.**Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!
