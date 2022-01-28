2020 Jeep Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8164120

8164120 Stock #: M106A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Vinyl Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Led Headlights COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF BRIGHT WHITE ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD) TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E TRAILHAWK -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II 3.517 AXLE RATIO (STD) TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Class III Hitch Receiver Trailer Tow Wiring Harness Requires Subscription RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Travel Link 4... BLACK VINYL SEATS W/PREMIUM CLOTH INSERTS COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Push-Button Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Remote Start System Universal Garage Door Opener Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Humidity Sensor Tonneau Cover Power Liftgate Security Alarm A/C w/Dual Zone Autom... WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" DIAMOND CUT PAINTED ALUMINUM (STD) COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Front Heated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.