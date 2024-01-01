Menu
Small SUV 4WD, Trailhawk 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

2020 Jeep Compass

Details Description Features

$499

+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk

12054064

2020 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk

Location

Prince Albert Toyota

3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3

306-764-6437

$499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDDB1LT137249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Redline Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black w/Ruby Red Accent
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, Trailhawk 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
BLACK
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Redline Pearl
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DFH) (STD)
ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD)
TWO-TONE PAINT W/GLOSS BLACK ROOF
BLACK W/RUBY RED ACCENT LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION
LEATHER INTERIOR GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power 8-Way Driver/Manual 6-Way Pass Seat Power 4-Way Lumbar Adjust
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GE -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DFH)
Requires Subscription
Trailhawk Discount Credit
SAFE & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Remote Start System Security Alarm Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic HD Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link

Prince Albert Toyota

Prince Albert Toyota

3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3

$499

+ taxes & licensing

Prince Albert Toyota

306-764-6437

2020 Jeep Compass