2020 Lexus ES

5,091 KM

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

306-765-2200

ES 350 Premium

ES 350 Premium

Location

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

306-765-2200

5,091KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 21W095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 21W095
  • Mileage 5,091 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, ES 350 Premium Auto, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Premium Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

