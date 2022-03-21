$35,897+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue
SV | Heated Seats, Cruise Control.
Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac
500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3
$35,897
- Listing ID: 8935003
- Stock #: 22W076A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 22,073 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!Gray 2020 Nissan Rogue AWD CVT with Xtronic 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16VABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Blind Spot Warning, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.Certification Program Details: This vehicle has undergone a thorough 150 Point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection by GM technicians and is certified as passing certified unit.Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance! **Please note, we do NOT do business with wholesalers or exporters.**Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!
Vehicle Features
