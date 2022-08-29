Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Sienna

96,631 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prince Albert Toyota

306-764-6437

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Sienna

2020 Toyota Sienna

CE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Sienna

CE

Location

Prince Albert Toyota

3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3

306-764-6437

Contact Seller

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

96,631KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9186025
  • Stock #: T0223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pre-Dawn Grey Mica
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 96,631 KM

Vehicle Description

SIENNA V6 7-PASS 8A

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prince Albert Toyota

2020 Mazda CX-9 GS-L
 72,937 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Sienna CE
 96,631 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Sienna CE
 94,318 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic

Email Prince Albert Toyota

Prince Albert Toyota

Prince Albert Toyota

3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3

Call Dealer

306-764-XXXX

(click to show)

306-764-6437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory