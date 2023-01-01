Menu
2020 Toyota Tundra

32,287 KM

Details Description Features

$499

+ tax & licensing
$499

+ taxes & licensing

Prince Albert Toyota

306-764-6437

Location

Prince Albert Toyota

3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3

306-764-6437

$499

+ taxes & licensing

32,287KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10522275
  • Stock #: 23-0334A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour 0040
  • Interior Colour 20 Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 32,287 KM

Vehicle Description

Tundra 4x4 Crewmax SB

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Prince Albert Toyota

Prince Albert Toyota

3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3

306-764-6437

