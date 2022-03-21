$38,992+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-765-2200
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
RS | Cruise Control, Heated Seats.
Location
Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac
500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3
306-765-2200
$38,992
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8714735
- Stock #: M324A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 28,518 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!White 2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer AWD 9-Speed Automatic ECOTEC 1.3L TurboFresh oil change, 150 point inspected, 7" Diagonal Colour Touchscreen Display, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel.Certification Program Details: This vehicle has undergone a thorough 150 Point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection by GM technicians and is certified as passing certified unit.Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance! **Please note, we do NOT do business with wholesalers or exporters.**Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!Awards:* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+ * Ward's Canada 10 Best Engines and Propulsion Systems
Vehicle Features
