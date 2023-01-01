$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Rally Motor Group
306-922-6363
2021 Ford Explorer
2021 Ford Explorer
XLT
Location
Rally Motor Group
235 38 Street East, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A5
306-922-6363
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
54,740KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10186440
- Stock #: V2410
- VIN: 1FMSK8DH4MGB22063
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 54,740 KM
Vehicle Description
LEATHER SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS/WHEEL, VENTILATED SEATS, 7 PASSENGER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, MEMORY SEAT FUNCTION, DUAL CLIMATE AND REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, SECOND ROW CAPTAIN CHAIRS
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Rally Motor Group
Rally Motor Group
Rally Pre-Owned Super Center
235 38 Street East, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A5