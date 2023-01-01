Menu
2021 Ford Explorer

54,740 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Rally Motor Group

306-922-6363

2021 Ford Explorer

2021 Ford Explorer

XLT

2021 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Rally Motor Group

235 38 Street East, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A5

306-922-6363

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

54,740KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10186440
  • Stock #: V2410
  • VIN: 1FMSK8DH4MGB22063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,740 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS/WHEEL, VENTILATED SEATS, 7 PASSENGER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, MEMORY SEAT FUNCTION, DUAL CLIMATE AND REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, SECOND ROW CAPTAIN CHAIRS

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rally Motor Group

Rally Motor Group

Rally Pre-Owned Super Center

235 38 Street East, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A5

