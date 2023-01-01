2021 Ford Explorer

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 4 , 7 4 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10186440

10186440 Stock #: V2410

V2410 VIN: 1FMSK8DH4MGB22063

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 54,740 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.