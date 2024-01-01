$499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Ford F-150
XLT
2021 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Prince Albert Toyota
3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3
306-764-6437
$499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
95,251KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour 01H1 GRY
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # T240162A
- Mileage 95,251 KM
Vehicle Description
10-Speed Automatic w/OD, PowerBoost Full-Hybrid V6 3.5 L
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirror(s)
Additional Features
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
ENGINE: 3.5L POWERBOOST FULL-HYBRID V6 -inc: GVWR: 3 334 kg (7 350 lb) Payload Package Electronic Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Prince Albert Toyota
3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3
$499
+ taxes & licensing
Prince Albert Toyota
306-764-6437
2021 Ford F-150