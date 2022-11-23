$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9419491

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 40,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Interior Immobilizer Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior Automatic Headlights Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Telematics Automatic Highbeams Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: flex-fuel capability and auto start/stop technology GVWR: 3 198 kg (7 050 lb) Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio Front License Plate Bracket Standard in provinces where required Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

