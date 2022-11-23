$CALL+ tax & licensing
Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac
306-765-2200
2021 Ford F-150
Location
500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3
40,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9419491
- Stock #: M623A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,000 KM
Vehicle Description
10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V8 5.0 L
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Immobilizer
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: flex-fuel capability and auto start/stop technology GVWR: 3 198 kg (7 050 lb) Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio Front License Plate Bracket Standard in provinces where required
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
