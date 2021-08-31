Menu
2021 GMC Sierra 2500

4,088 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Anderson Motors Ltd

888-364-7816

HD Denali

Location

3333 6 Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8C8

4,088KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7687429
  • Stock #: M238B
  • VIN: 1GT49REY6MF206047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 4,088 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this great low mileage vehicle! It just arrived on our lot this past week! This 4 door, 5 passenger truck still has fewer than 5,000 kilometer!s All of the following features are included: automatic dimming door mirrors, an overhead console, and power front seats. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Vehicle Features

Power Door Locks
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Pickup box
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
Off-Road Suspension
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
universal home remote
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WIRELESS CHARGING
Safety Alert Seat
Lane Departure Warning
300 lbs)
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Solid Paint
GVWR: 5
Rear wheelhouse liners
Exhaust Brake
deep-tinted glass
Ultrasonic front & rear park assist
Rear cross traffic alert
Forward collision alert
Preferred Equipment Group 5SA
Electric Rear-Window Defogger
Following Distance Indicator
Driver Alert Package II
Power windows w/driver express up/down
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats
Automatic Emergency Braking
Driver Alert Package I
Manual Tilt-Wheel/Telescoping Steering Column
Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger
220 AMPS ALTERNATOR
Unauthorized Entry Theft-Deterrent System
Polished Exhaust Tip (LPO)
Engine: Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8
OnStar & GMC Connected Services Capable
Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert
HD SURROUND VISION
WINTER GRILLE COVER
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable
LED Cargo Area Lighting
KEYLESS OPEN & START
12-Volt Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet
Electrical Lock Control Steering Column
Power Rear Windows w/Express Down
120-Volt Bed Mounted Power Outlet
120-Volt Instrument Panel Power Outlet
IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off
Power Front Passenger Windows w/Express Up/Down
Heated 2nd Row Outboard Seats
Floor-Mounted Centre Console
Radio: Premium GMC Infotainment Sys w/Navigation
Heated Driver & Front Outboard Passenger Seats
2nd Row Dual USB Charge-Only Ports
2-Speed Active Transfer Case
2 USB Ports (1st Row)
LED Smoked Amber Roof Marker Lamps
Tires: LT275/65R20 AT BW
Bed View Camera w/2 Trailer Camera Provisions
6'' Rectangular Chromed Tubular Assist Steps
Chrome Recovery Hooks (LPO)
Transmission: Heavy-Duty 6-Speed Automatic
126 kg (112 USB Ports
Spray-On Pickup Box Bed Liner w/Denali Logo
Wheels: 20'' Multi-Dimensional Polished Aluminum

