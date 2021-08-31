Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Proximity Key, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto
A different breed of SUV designed to take on the city, introducing the 2021 Hyundai KONA! This 2021 Hyundai Kona is for sale today in Prince Albert.
The KONA has been designed to turn heads - and to raise pulses. The dynamic design catches your eye with unique details that highlight the strong Hyundai SUV DNA at its core, starting with our signature cascading front grille design, muscular wheel arches and advanced lighting. Bold accent body panels run along the side and rear bumper for a sporty look. Step inside and instantly experience an exceptional level of comfort thanks to its wealth of features. This Kona is more than just its trendy appearance, it's a real urban warrior.This SUV has 11,836 kms. It's chalk white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.6L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Kona's trim level is 1.6T Trend AWD w/ Two-tone. This KONA Trend is packed with luxurious features that include larger aluminum wheels, LED tail lights, voice recognition bluetooth, heated front seats, and much more. You will also get a heated steering wheel, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic collision warning, SiriusXM, a proximity key for easy keyless starts, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a rear view camera! This Trend trim is known for its amazing colors and awesome exterior appearance.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.lakelandhyundaipa.com/financing/application.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $181.03 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $595 Administration Fee included / Total cost of borrowing $7765 / Total Obligation of $37655 ). See dealer for details.
Check out our Pre-Owned Plus inventory! Each pre-owned plus vehicle comes with 2 sets of keys, $50 fuel card, remote start and some include Lifetime Powertrain Coverage. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 45
Black grille w/chrome surround
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Rear View Camera
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 7.5
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Video Monitor Location: Front
Clock: In-radio display
Rear Leg Room: 880 mm
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.0 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,005 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.0 L/100 km
Wheelbase: 2,600 mm
Overall Width: 1,800 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,355 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Leg Room: 1,054 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,930 kg
Rear Head Room: 961 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1,565 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,326 mm
Curb weight: 1,477 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring
Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 9.6 s