2021 Jeep Gladiator
Willys
Location
Prince Albert Toyota
3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3
306-764-6437
$51,995
+ taxes & licensing
29,279KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10097196
- Stock #: A0085
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 29,279 KM
Vehicle Description
Gladiator Sport
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
MOPAR HARDTOP HEADLINER
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Tires: LT255/75R17C
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Selec-Trac Full Time 4WD System
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
Hydro Blue Pearl
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Universal Garage Door Opener
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Transmission Skid Plate Selec-Speed Control
AUXILIARY SWITCH GROUP -inc: 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery 240-Amp Alternator 4 Auxiliary Switches
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 800-539-7474 GPS Antenna Input
ALPINE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM -inc: 220-Amp Alternator
GVWR: 2630 KG (5800 LBS) (STD)
PORTABLE WIRELESS BLUETOOTH SPEAKER
SAFETY GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection LED Taillamps
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 800-539-7474 GPS Antenna Input USB Mobile Projection 7" In-Cluster Colour Display Integrated Centre Stack Radio 7" Touchscr...
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Class IV Hitch Receiver Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling 240-Amp Alternator
BLACK 3-PIECE FREEDOM HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Manual Rear Sliding Window
UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto Off-Road Information Pages SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 800-539-7474 GPS Antenna Input Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display USB Mobile Proj...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24W WILLYS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Convenience Group Universal Garage Door Opener Speed-Sensitive Power Locks Protection Sill Rails Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel 4-Wheel Dri...
