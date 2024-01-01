$499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
80th Anniversary Edition
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
80th Anniversary Edition
Location
Prince Albert Toyota
3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3
306-764-6437
$499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
102,702KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 102,702 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Standard SUV 4WD, 80th Anniversary Edition 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
Generic Sun/Moonroof
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
Requires Subscription
PREMIUM LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps LED Daytime Running Lights Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control LED Fog Lamps
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension Full-Size Spare Tire 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Class IV Hitch Receiver Delete Rear Tow Hook Steel Spare Wheel
BLACK LEATHER FACED BUCKET SEATS
9 ALPINE SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: 506 Watt Amplifier
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BK 80TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Accent/Body Colour Front Fascia Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Granite Cry...
80TH ANNIVERSARY LUXURY GROUP -inc: Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer 506 Watt Amplifier Active Noise Control System Heated 2nd Row Seats CommandView Dual-Pane Sunroof Ventilated Front Seats
MOPAR INTERIOR PROTECTION GROUP -inc: MOPAR Cargo Area Liner MOPAR Slush Mats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Prince Albert Toyota
2022 Hyundai Venue Ultimate 67,759 KM $499 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Murano Platinum 67,600 KM $35,494 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 106,954 KM $41,494 + tax & lic
Email Prince Albert Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Prince Albert Toyota
3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3
Call Dealer
306-764-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$499
+ taxes & licensing
Prince Albert Toyota
306-764-6437
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee