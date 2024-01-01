Menu
Account
Sign In
Standard SUV 4WD, 80th Anniversary Edition 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

102,702 KM

Details Description Features

$499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

80th Anniversary Edition

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

80th Anniversary Edition

Location

Prince Albert Toyota

3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3

306-764-6437

Contact Seller

$499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
102,702KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,702 KM

Vehicle Description

Standard SUV 4WD, 80th Anniversary Edition 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
Generic Sun/Moonroof
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
Requires Subscription
PREMIUM LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps LED Daytime Running Lights Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control LED Fog Lamps
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension Full-Size Spare Tire 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Class IV Hitch Receiver Delete Rear Tow Hook Steel Spare Wheel
BLACK LEATHER FACED BUCKET SEATS
9 ALPINE SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: 506 Watt Amplifier
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BK 80TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Accent/Body Colour Front Fascia Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Granite Cry...
80TH ANNIVERSARY LUXURY GROUP -inc: Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer 506 Watt Amplifier Active Noise Control System Heated 2nd Row Seats CommandView Dual-Pane Sunroof Ventilated Front Seats
MOPAR INTERIOR PROTECTION GROUP -inc: MOPAR Cargo Area Liner MOPAR Slush Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Prince Albert Toyota

Used 2022 Hyundai Venue Ultimate for sale in Prince Albert, SK
2022 Hyundai Venue Ultimate 67,759 KM $499 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Murano Platinum for sale in Prince Albert, SK
2020 Nissan Murano Platinum 67,600 KM $35,494 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 for sale in Prince Albert, SK
2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 106,954 KM $41,494 + tax & lic

Email Prince Albert Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Prince Albert Toyota

Prince Albert Toyota

3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3

Call Dealer

306-764-XXXX

(click to show)

306-764-6437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$499

+ taxes & licensing

Prince Albert Toyota

306-764-6437

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee