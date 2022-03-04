Menu
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

18,943 KM

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

306-765-2200

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

High Altitude

Location

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

306-765-2200

+ taxes & licensing

18,943KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8457774
  • Stock #: 22W369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 18,943 KM

Vehicle Description

Standard SUV 4WD, High Altitude 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Air Suspension
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sport Hood
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Billet Silver Metallic
Cross-Traffic Alert
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
Generic Sun/Moonroof
GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS)
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BS HIGH ALTITUDE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Granite Crystal Exterior Badging Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Bright Pedals Body-Colour Door Handles Black Roof Mouldin...
BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS (QL)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: GVWR: 2 948 kgs (6 500 lbs)
MOPAR INTERIOR PROTECTION GROUP -inc: MOPAR Cargo Area Liner MOPAR Slush Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

306-765-2200

