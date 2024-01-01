$499+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD UNKNOWN
2021 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD UNKNOWN
Location
Prince Albert Toyota
3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3
306-764-6437
$499
+ taxes & licensing
36,563KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super White
- Body Style Wagon
- Stock # A0158A
- Mileage 36,563 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, 2.5L I4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Prince Albert Toyota
Prince Albert Toyota
3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3
