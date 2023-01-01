$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-765-2200
2021 Toyota RAV4
LE
Location
Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac
500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3
306-765-2200
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9555403
- Stock #: 23W116
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 67,945 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE before someone takes it home!*You Can't Beat the Price with These Options *Wheels: 17" Steel, Wheels w/Hub Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0 and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Mann-Northway Auto Source, 500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3 to claim your Toyota RAV4!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.