2021 Toyota RAV4

34,093 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

306-765-2200

2021 Toyota RAV4

2021 Toyota RAV4

LE

2021 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

306-765-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

34,093KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9555406
  • Stock #: 23W119

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 34,093 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE before it's too late!*You Can't Beat the Price with These Options *Wheels: 17" Steel, Wheels w/Hub Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0 and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Mann-Northway Auto Source, 500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist

