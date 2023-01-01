$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Jetta
HIGHLINE
- Listing ID: 9491008
- Stock #: 23W076
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 73,135 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2021 Volkswagen Jetta Highline before it's too late!*This Volkswagen Jetta Is Competitively Priced with These Options *Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 6.5J x 16" Dual-Tone Rama Alloy, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: start/stop system w/regenerative braking, Body-Coloured Exterior Mirror Housings, Technical Rain Decorative Inserts, Leather-Wrapped Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Remote Start Preparation, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: 205/60R16 95H All-Season, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Mann-Northway Auto Source located at 500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3 can get you a reliable Jetta today!
