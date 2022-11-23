2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 8 , 3 0 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9365425

9365425 Stock #: N130A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Midnight Sky

Interior Colour Global Blk w/Global Blk

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 18,304 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Night Vision Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Adjustable Pedals Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Power Retractable Running Boards Running Boards/Side Steps Suspension Air Suspension Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Dual Moonroof Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Heads-Up Display Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Monotone Paint Application Active suspension Knee Air Bag Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Cooled Rear Seat(s) Blind Spot Monitor Led Headlights Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate Seat-Massage Automatic Parking Generic Sun/Moonroof Rear Collision Mitigation TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75) (STD) Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation ENGINE: 6.4L V8 (STD) GVWR: 3 492 KG (7 700 LB) (STD) Driver Monitoring BODY-COLOUR ROOF -inc: Monotone Paint Application Cruise Control Steering Assist Aerial View Display System QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23W -inc: Engine: 6.4L V8 Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP75) WHEELS: 22" X 9" ALUMINUM (WHX) (STD) GLOBAL BLK W/GLOBAL BLK QUILTED PALERMO LEATHER-FACED SEATS REAR-SEAT ENTERTAINMENT GROUP -inc: USB Video Port Seatback Video Screens Amazon Fire TV Built-In MIDNIGHT SKY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.