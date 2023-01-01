Menu
2022 Volkswagen Atlas

21,551 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Rally Motor Group

306-922-6363

2022 Volkswagen Atlas

2022 Volkswagen Atlas

Cross Sport 3.6 FSI Execline

2022 Volkswagen Atlas

Cross Sport 3.6 FSI Execline

Location

Rally Motor Group

235 38 Street East, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A5

306-922-6363

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

21,551KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10201065
  • Stock #: COS32
  • VIN: 1V2FE2CA0NC219265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 21,551 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rally Motor Group

Rally Motor Group

Rally Pre-Owned Super Center

235 38 Street East, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A5

