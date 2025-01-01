$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline R-line
Location
Rally Motor Group
235 38 Street East, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A5
306-922-6363
Used
74,363KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VV4B7AX4NM010987
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 74,363 KM
Vehicle Description
All Wheel Drive Heated Leather Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Wheel and so much more !
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Rally Pre-Owned Super Center
