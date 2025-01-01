Menu
All Wheel Drive Heated Leather Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Wheel and so much more !

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

74,363 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline R-line

12464926

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline R-line

Location

Rally Motor Group

235 38 Street East, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A5

306-922-6363

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
74,363KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VV4B7AX4NM010987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 74,363 KM

Vehicle Description

All Wheel Drive Heated Leather Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Wheel and so much more !

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rally Motor Group

Rally Motor Group

Rally Pre-Owned Super Center

235 38 Street East, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A5

306-922-6363

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Rally Motor Group

306-922-6363

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan