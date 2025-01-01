Menu
Account
Sign In
All Wheel Drive Heated Leather Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Wheel and so much more !

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

75,311 KM

Details Description Features

$38,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline R-line

Watch This Vehicle
12913955

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline R-line

Location

Rally Motor Group

235 38 Street East, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A5

306-922-6363

  1. 12913955
  2. 12913955
  3. 12913955
  4. 12913955
  5. 12913955
  6. 12913955
  7. 12913955
  8. 12913955
  9. 12913955
  10. 12913955
  11. 12913955
  12. 12913955
  13. 12913955
  14. 12913955
Contact Seller

$38,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
75,311KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VV4B7AX4NM010987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 75,311 KM

Vehicle Description

All Wheel Drive Heated Leather Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Wheel and so much more !

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rally Motor Group

Used 2025 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate for sale in Prince Albert, SK
2025 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate 14,500 KM $95,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 SLT for sale in Prince Albert, SK
2018 RAM 1500 SLT 131,683 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Atlas 3.6 FSI Comfortline for sale in Prince Albert, SK
2021 Volkswagen Atlas 3.6 FSI Comfortline 51,556 KM $36,995 + tax & lic

Email Rally Motor Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rally Motor Group

Rally Motor Group

Rally Pre-Owned Super Center

235 38 Street East, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A5

Call Dealer

306-922-XXXX

(click to show)

306-922-6363

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Rally Motor Group

306-922-6363

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan