$499+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Tundra
Limited
2023 Toyota Tundra
Limited
Location
Prince Albert Toyota
3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3
306-764-6437
$499
+ taxes & licensing
6,612KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour 06X3
- Interior Colour EA21
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 6,612 KM
Vehicle Description
Tundra CrewMax Limited
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Prince Albert Toyota
3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3
$499
+ taxes & licensing
Prince Albert Toyota
306-764-6437
2023 Toyota Tundra