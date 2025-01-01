$499+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2025 Toyota RAV4
LE
2025 Toyota RAV4
LE
Location
Prince Albert Toyota
3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3
306-764-6437
$499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
9,502KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3B1RFV6SC516151
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # AT50146
- Mileage 9,502 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, LE AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Prince Albert Toyota
2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 238,757 KM $499 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Highlander XLE 23,909 KM $52,494 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 123,443 KM $499 + tax & lic
Email Prince Albert Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Prince Albert Toyota
3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3
Call Dealer
306-764-XXXX(click to show)
$499
+ taxes & licensing>
Prince Albert Toyota
306-764-6437
2025 Toyota RAV4