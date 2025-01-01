Menu
Account
Sign In
Small SUV 4WD, LE AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

2025 Toyota RAV4

9,502 KM

Details Description Features

$499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Toyota RAV4

LE

Watch This Vehicle
13177199

2025 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Prince Albert Toyota

3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3

306-764-6437

Contact Seller

$499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
9,502KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3B1RFV6SC516151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # AT50146
  • Mileage 9,502 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, LE AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Prince Albert Toyota

Used 2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 for sale in Prince Albert, SK
2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 238,757 KM $499 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Highlander XLE for sale in Prince Albert, SK
2023 Toyota Highlander XLE 23,909 KM $52,494 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Prince Albert, SK
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 123,443 KM $499 + tax & lic

Email Prince Albert Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Prince Albert Toyota

Prince Albert Toyota

3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3

Call Dealer

306-764-XXXX

(click to show)

306-764-6437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$499

+ taxes & licensing>

Prince Albert Toyota

306-764-6437

2025 Toyota RAV4