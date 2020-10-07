2000 Nissan Maxima

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm Cassette AM/FM Stereo Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Rear Bench Seat Additional Features Cell Phone Hookup Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.