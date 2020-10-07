Menu
2000 Nissan Maxima

173,796 KM

$2,710

+ tax & licensing
$2,710

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-526-6421

2000 Nissan Maxima

2000 Nissan Maxima

**New Arrival**

2000 Nissan Maxima

**New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-526-6421

$2,710

+ taxes & licensing

173,796KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5888022
  Stock #: 40535B

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,796 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-400-5340 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Cassette
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Cell Phone Hookup
Conventional Spare Tire

Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-526-6421

