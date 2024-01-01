$7,950+ tax & licensing
2001 BMW 3 Series
325i * As Traded *
2001 BMW 3 Series
325i * As Traded *
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$7,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 24JGC46B
- Mileage 227,000 KM
Vehicle Description
325ii Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Only 227,000 Miles! This BMW 3 Series delivers a Gas 6-Cyl 2.5L/152 engine powering this Manual transmission. Xenon headlamps w/covers, washer system, Traction control, Tilt/telescopic steering wheel.* This BMW 3 Series Features the Following Options *Strut-type front suspension w/forged aluminum lower arms, hydraulic cushions, Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/heated washer jets, Service interval indicator w/kilometers-to-service readout, Reversible trunk mat, Rear window defroster, Rear wheel drive, Rear door child safety locks, Rear child safety seat anchors, Pwr windows-inc: 1-touch up/down w/anti-trapping feature, open/close from outside door lock & keyless remote, Pwr rack & pinion steering.* Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to make this car yours today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
