2001 BMW 3 Series

227,000 KM

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Used
227,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 24JGC46B
  • Mileage 227,000 KM

Vehicle Description

325ii Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Only 227,000 Miles! This BMW 3 Series delivers a Gas 6-Cyl 2.5L/152 engine powering this Manual transmission. Xenon headlamps w/covers, washer system, Traction control, Tilt/telescopic steering wheel.* This BMW 3 Series Features the Following Options *Strut-type front suspension w/forged aluminum lower arms, hydraulic cushions, Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/heated washer jets, Service interval indicator w/kilometers-to-service readout, Reversible trunk mat, Rear window defroster, Rear wheel drive, Rear door child safety locks, Rear child safety seat anchors, Pwr windows-inc: 1-touch up/down w/anti-trapping feature, open/close from outside door lock & keyless remote, Pwr rack & pinion steering.* Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

