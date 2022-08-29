Menu
2002 Ford Taurus

142,985 KM

Details Description Features

$6,998

+ tax & licensing
$6,998

+ taxes & licensing

SEL WHOLESALE

SEL WHOLESALE

Location

142,985KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9182065
  Stock #: w393
  VIN: 1FAFP56U02G168900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,985 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!



The Ford Taurus is a solid choice in a family sedan. Standard equipment are floor mats, V6 engine, air conditioning, rear defogger, power windows and locks, stereo, anti-theft system and tilt steering wheel, aluminum wheels, safety approach lamps, power driver seat, cruise control, a CD player and remote keyless entry. With SES, buyers get illuminated visor mirrors, split-folding rear seat and antilock brakes. The Taurus benefits from a major emphasis on safety. Ford's Personal Safety System is the main feature of note in the Taurus. It's a collection of components that allows the car to understand the nature of a crash more fully and factors in whether or not the seatbelts are in use. With the system, the dual-stage airbags inflate at two different rates, depending on the situation. We give the Taurus high marks in the ride and handling department. On the road, the car transmits truly usable feedback to the wheel, letting the driver know what is happening with the tires. The Taurus has a compliant suspension with excellent rebound shock valving for spirited canyon driving, yet without the harshness that can render a cross-country drive unenjoyable. Ford's family sedan is still an excellent value, and we wouldn't hesitate recommending one to a shopper in this class.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
cassette player
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Split Folder Rear Seats
Premium Audio
4 Speed Automatic
Power Gas Pedal

