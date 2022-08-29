$6,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993
2002 Ford Taurus
SEL WHOLESALE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$6,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9182065
- Stock #: w393
- VIN: 1FAFP56U02G168900
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,985 KM
Vehicle Description
WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!
The Ford Taurus is a solid choice in a family sedan. Standard equipment are floor mats, V6 engine, air conditioning, rear defogger, power windows and locks, stereo, anti-theft system and tilt steering wheel, aluminum wheels, safety approach lamps, power driver seat, cruise control, a CD player and remote keyless entry. With SES, buyers get illuminated visor mirrors, split-folding rear seat and antilock brakes. The Taurus benefits from a major emphasis on safety. Ford's Personal Safety System is the main feature of note in the Taurus. It's a collection of components that allows the car to understand the nature of a crash more fully and factors in whether or not the seatbelts are in use. With the system, the dual-stage airbags inflate at two different rates, depending on the situation. We give the Taurus high marks in the ride and handling department. On the road, the car transmits truly usable feedback to the wheel, letting the driver know what is happening with the tires. The Taurus has a compliant suspension with excellent rebound shock valving for spirited canyon driving, yet without the harshness that can render a cross-country drive unenjoyable. Ford's family sedan is still an excellent value, and we wouldn't hesitate recommending one to a shopper in this class.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Siman Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.