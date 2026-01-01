Menu
Your Next Vehicle Is Waiting Financing available all credit situations considered. 
Ask us for payment options or apply online. 


At ZED AUTO INC, we make buying simple, transparent, and stress-free. Every vehicle is inspected, competitively priced, and ready to drive. 
Inspected & reconditioned vehicles 
Free CARFAX available 
Warranty options 
Trade-ins welcome 
All credit situations considered 
_________________________________________ 
Price: $$6,990.00 
All advertised prices include all dealer and documentation fees. 
Applicable GST & PST are extra. 
Visit us: 1575 B Park St, Regina, SK, S4N 5T7 
Call/Text: (306) 502-4322 


Vehicles move fast message us to secure this one today. 
Dealer Licence #400141

2002 Toyota Camry

277,293 KM

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing
2002 Toyota Camry

SE 2.4L V6

13480243

2002 Toyota Camry

SE 2.4L V6

Zed Auto

1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9

306-502-4322

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
277,293KM
VIN JTDBF32K920068940

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 277,293 KM

Zed Auto

Zed Auto

1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Zed Auto

306-502-4322

2002 Toyota Camry