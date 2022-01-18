Menu
2002 Toyota Highlander

159,600 KM

$9,989

+ tax & licensing
$9,989

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2002 Toyota Highlander

2002 Toyota Highlander

LOW KM RARE FIND

2002 Toyota Highlander

LOW KM RARE FIND

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$9,989

+ taxes & licensing

159,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8144524
  Stock #: P2214
  VIN: JTEHF21A420083838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,600 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KM LEGENDARY RELIABILITY RARE FIND



Our Toyota Highlander has been through a presale inspection, fresh Full synthetic Oil service. Carfax reports no serious collisions. Excellent service records. Trades Welcome. Based on the same platform as the Lexus RX 300, which itself is based on modified Toyota Camry mechanicals, the Highlander represents an optimum blend of three utilitarian types of vehicles: the station wagon, the minivan and the sport-utility vehicle. Longer, taller and wider where the wheels meet the pavement than the Lexus, the Highlander could almost fool you into thinking you were driving a family sedan. Riding on a fully independent suspension, this SUV exhibits none of the tippiness that we've experienced in other sport-utes. the smooth V6 puts out 220 ponies and 222 lb-ft of twist. the 4WD system applies a 50/50 torque split between the front and rear wheels on a full-time basis. In the event of tire slippage, torque is automatically applied to whichever wheel needs traction. Rather than serving serious off-road duty, the system is intended to prove useful in foul weather, as it helps the tires to maintain grip even on rain-slicked and snow-coated roads. Additional safety comes from standard antilock brakes equipped with electronic brake force distribution (EBD) and brake assist (which maximizes braking power during a panic stop). Toyota also offers Vehicle Skid Control (VSC). This system, which includes traction control, is designed to recognize when the Highlander isn't responding to the driver's steering inputs. VSC will then apply selective braking to bring the vehicle back under control. Toyota also equips the Highlander with whiplash injury lessening (WIL) front seats, five three-point seatbelts equipped with automatic and emergency locking retractors (ALR/ELR), front seatbelts with pre-tensioners and force limiters and ISO-FIX child seat anchors. air conditioning, CD/cassette combo stereo with six speakers, cruise control, tilt steering wheel, bottle holders and grocery bag hooks as standard. Opting for Limited trim gives you JBL sound, automatic climate control, remote keyless entry, woodgrain interior trim, alloy wheels with full-size spare, foglights, privacy glass and other upgraded features. Leather upholstery. On the whole, we have found the Highlander to be an extraordinarily competent station wagon/sport-utility crossover. Offering a silken ride, light-duty off-road capability, luxury content and all-weather security, this Toyota is just about everything a suburban family could ask for.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
tinted windows
cassette player
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Power Steering
Block Heater
Heated Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Sunroof
rear air
Garage door opener
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Premium Audio
AWD
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

