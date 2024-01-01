Menu
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Chevrolet Avalanche delivers a Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission. 5.3L (325) SFI V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE, Warning buzzers-inc: headlamps-on, key-in-ignition, Under frame-mounted spare tire carrier.*This Chevrolet Avalanche Comes Equipped with These Options *Tire jack/handle, Solar-Ray tinted glass, Smooth ride suspension tuning, Side-guard door beams, Removable rear window glass, Remote keyless entry-inc: (2) transmitters, panic button, content theft alarm, Rear step bumper w/side assist steps, Pwr windows-inc: driver express down, backlit switches, Pwr steering, Programmable pwr door locks w/lockout prevention.

2003 Chevrolet Avalanche

350,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2003 Chevrolet Avalanche

2003 Chevrolet Avalanche

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
350,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 23T284D
  • Mileage 350,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Conventional Spare Tire
5.3L (325) SFI V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE (STD)

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2003 Chevrolet Avalanche