2003 Chevrolet Avalanche
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 23T284D
- Mileage 350,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Chevrolet Avalanche delivers a Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission. 5.3L (325) SFI V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE, Warning buzzers-inc: headlamps-on, key-in-ignition, Under frame-mounted spare tire carrier.*This Chevrolet Avalanche Comes Equipped with These Options *Tire jack/handle, Solar-Ray tinted glass, Smooth ride suspension tuning, Side-guard door beams, Removable rear window glass, Remote keyless entry-inc: (2) transmitters, panic button, content theft alarm, Rear step bumper w/side assist steps, Pwr windows-inc: driver express down, backlit switches, Pwr steering, Programmable pwr door locks w/lockout prevention.* Stop By Today *Stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Seating
Comfort
Additional Features
