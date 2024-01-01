Menu
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions.

2003 Chevrolet Express

258,530 KM

$5,900

2003 Chevrolet Express

Cargo Van 7 **New Arrival**

2003 Chevrolet Express

Cargo Van 7 **New Arrival**

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

$5,900

258,530KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # Y867B
  • Mileage 258,530 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Child Safety Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Interior

Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Exterior

Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Seating

Vinyl Seats

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
4.8L (293) MFI V8 VORTEC 4800 ENGINE

Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-543-5410

2003 Chevrolet Express