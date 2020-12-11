2003 Jeep Liberty

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning Illuminated Entry Convenience Cruise Control Full Length Floor Console Front/rear floor mats Variable intermittent windshield wipers Halogen headlamps w/time off delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Windows rear window defogger REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER Front door tinted glass Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Safety Fog Lamps Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes Driver & front passenger multi-stage airbags Trim Premium Door Trim Panel Body-colour body-side mouldings Body-colour grille Body-colour fascias Premium Fender Flares Security Sentry key theft deterrent system Suspension Independent front suspension w/coil springs Solid rear axle w/trailing arm suspension Seating 65/35 split fold down rear seat 3-point seat belts all seating positions LATCH-ready child seat anchors Exterior Roof side rails

Additional Features Front/rear stabilizer bar Floor carpeting 600-CCA maintenance-free battery 136-amp alternator Front/rear low pressure gas shock absorbers Rear swing gate w/flipper glass Driver & passenger assist handles Cargo tie-down loops Leather-wrapped tilt steering wheel Illuminated visor vanity mirrors Pwr rack & pinion steering w/cooler Pwr driver & front passenger windows w/1-touch Pwr fold away side mirrors 3.7L V6 "POWER TECH" ENGINE Dana 30/186MM front axle, Corporate 8.25 rear axle Lamps-inc: cargo compartment, courtesy, map/reading 70 litre fuel tank w/tethered cap Cargo area w/trim panel, cover, storage net Full-size spare tire w/outside carrier, cover

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.