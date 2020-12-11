Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2003 Jeep Liberty

158,500 KM

Details Description Features

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regina Mazda

306-543-3345

Contact Seller
2003 Jeep Liberty

2003 Jeep Liberty

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Jeep Liberty

LIMITED

Location

Regina Mazda

600 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H8

306-543-3345

  1. 6353195
  2. 6353195
  3. 6353195
  4. 6353195
  5. 6353195
  6. 6353195
  7. 6353195
  8. 6353195
  9. 6353195
Contact Seller

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

158,500KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6353195
  • Stock #: 90613Z
  • VIN: 1J4GL58K03W690613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic (Silver)
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray (DV)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 90613Z
  • Mileage 158,500 KM

Vehicle Description

ASK FOR D.K.
(306)502-4755

Thank you for taking the time to view our selection of great pre-owned vehicles.

Regina Mazda has been locally owned and operated for over 35 years. We continue to carry on the ideals of transparency and integrity. We maintain a friendly and inviting atmosphere, please feel free to stop in or call and talk to one of our friendly salespeople. The coffee is always on.
VIN number and CarProof are always available upon request.

Ask us about our great warranty options! We can set up a warranty that suits your needs and driving to ensure that you get the best value for your dollar.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Illuminated Entry
Cruise Control
Full Length Floor Console
Front/rear floor mats
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Halogen headlamps w/time off delay
Tachometer
rear window defogger
REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
Front door tinted glass
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Fog Lamps
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
Driver & front passenger multi-stage airbags
Premium Door Trim Panel
Body-colour body-side mouldings
Body-colour grille
Body-colour fascias
Premium Fender Flares
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Independent front suspension w/coil springs
Solid rear axle w/trailing arm suspension
65/35 split fold down rear seat
3-point seat belts all seating positions
LATCH-ready child seat anchors
Roof side rails
Front/rear stabilizer bar
Floor carpeting
600-CCA maintenance-free battery
136-amp alternator
Front/rear low pressure gas shock absorbers
Rear swing gate w/flipper glass
Driver & passenger assist handles
Cargo tie-down loops
Leather-wrapped tilt steering wheel
Illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Pwr rack & pinion steering w/cooler
Pwr driver & front passenger windows w/1-touch
Pwr fold away side mirrors
3.7L V6 "POWER TECH" ENGINE
Dana 30/186MM front axle, Corporate 8.25 rear axle
Lamps-inc: cargo compartment, courtesy, map/reading
70 litre fuel tank w/tethered cap
Cargo area w/trim panel, cover, storage net
Full-size spare tire w/outside carrier, cover

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regina Mazda

2003 Jeep Liberty LI...
 158,500 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 Sp...
 31,800 KM
$23,800 + tax & lic
2008 Mazda MAZDA3 GT...
 122,000 KM
$7,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Regina Mazda

Regina Mazda

Regina Mazda

600 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H8

Call Dealer

306-543-XXXX

(click to show)

306-543-3345

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory