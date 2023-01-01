Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette

246,510 KM

Details Description Features

$3,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$3,900

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-543-5410

Contact Seller
2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette

2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette

GL/GLS **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette

GL/GLS **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

Contact Seller

$3,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
246,510KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9842402
  • Stock #: X1384B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # X1384B
  • Mileage 246,510 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-497-7600 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Cassette
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Ford Regina

2019 Ford F-150 XL/X...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Ford Expedition...
 51,801 KM
$76,992 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Explorer P...
 105,392 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Ford Regina

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Primary

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

306-543-XXXX

(click to show)

306-543-5410

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory